Twitter feed collects Trump voters' regrets | US news | The Guardian

Erica Baguma goes hunting online for Trump voters. Some praise the president, others take aim at him. Baguma, however, is searching for something specific: regret.

Since November, the 23-year-old has been compiling and retweeting a collection of remorseful tweets from Trump voters at @Trump_Regrets.

“I voted for you cos I thought maybe it was a good idea to shake things up a bit in politics. Biggest regret of my life!” reads one from this week. “God, I wish I never voted for you. You are a liar. You are ruining the country and the lives of good people. Sad.”