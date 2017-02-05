Twitter feed collects Trump voters' regrets | US news | The Guardian

Erica Baguma goes hunting online for Trump voters. Some praise the president, others take aim at him. Baguma, however, is searching for something specific: regret.
Since November, the 23-year-old has been compiling and retweeting a collection of remorseful tweets from Trump voters at @Trump_Regrets.
“I voted for you cos I thought maybe it was a good idea to shake things up a bit in politics. Biggest regret of my life!” reads one from this week. “God, I wish I never voted for you. You are a liar. You are ruining the country and the lives of good people. Sad.”
Follow the twitter feed. Its excellent reading. Glad to see many trump voters have at least come to their senses and see what half the country saw when they voted against him. That he's a spoiled bully that is willing to destroy the country.