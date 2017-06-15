The World Is Laughing At Trump As Australian Prime Minister Mocks Trump's Claims of Winning

The world is laughing at Donald Trump as Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mocked Trump for his brags about poll numbers and winning while pointing out that Putin is the reason why Trump won the election.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said, “The Donald and I … we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much We are winning like we have never done before. We are winning in the polls. We are. Not the fake polls. Not the fake polls. They’re the ones we are not winning in. We are winning in the real polls. You know the online polls. They are so easy to win. I know that, do you know that? I kind of know that. They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy..”

Other world leaders are mocking Trump for his obsessive need to brag about the polls, at least the polls that he believes are real, and the fact that Putin got him elected president.