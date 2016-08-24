Journalists haven't been able to verify that Trump donated anything at all to Louisiana flood relief

When Donald Trump visited flood-ravaged Louisiana last week, he promised a $100,000 donation to a Baton Rouge church—specifically, the Baton Rouge church of anti-LGBT hate group leader Tony Perkins. Because let's face it, Donald Trump isn't going to cut a check to anyone who can't do him a few favors in return, flood or no flood.

That check has yet to arrive, and it's unclear if Donald Trump himself will be donating even a dime.