Donald Trump Makes Another Tragedy All About Him

“Dwayne Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago,” Mr. Trump wrote, misspelling Mr. Wade’s given name, which was later corrected. “Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!”

It wasn't until Drumpf drew criticism for his opportunistic tweet showing no sympathy for this woman's family that he actually expressed some sympathy later.

Drumpf used this tragedy somehow as something to point out to African Americans that this is why we should vote for him.

Shameful. And as he repeated his tweet live today at one of his rallies he almost seemed happy that he had something to throw into the face of minorities.