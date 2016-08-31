NC: Supreme Court Blocks Stricter Voting Rules in North Carolina - WSJ

WASHINGTON—A divided Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an emergency appeal by North Carolina seeking to revive stricter state voting rules, which reduced the number of days for early voting and required photo identification at the polls.

The high court, in a brief written order, declined to stay an appeals court ruling from July that struck down North Carolina’s Republican-backed voting rules. The appeals court found state lawmakers enacted the rules with the intent to discriminate against black voters.

North Carolina’s bid to restore the rules for Election Day split the short-handed Supreme Court along ideological lines, with four liberal justices rejecting the request and four conservative justices supporting the state. North Carolina needed the votes of five justices to win a stay.