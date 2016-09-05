Gov. McCrory: The assault on public education in North Carolina just keeps on coming - The Washington Post

Here is a post about the conservative assault on public education in North Carolina, written by Stuart Egan, a National Board-certified English teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District. He has taught all grades and levels of high school English and currently teaches AP English Language and Composition and Shakespeare 101 and 102. On his blog, Caffeinated Rage, Egan writes often about the assault on public education by lawmakers in his state who have lowered teachers’ pay, cut per-pupil spending and removed due-process rights for some teachers and class-size requirements, among many other things.