NC Gov. McCrory's math on teacher pay doesn't add up, NCAE says | abc11.com

On what was a pay day for many school districts, teacher after teacher with decades of experience said the governor's claims are bogus."Let me assure you, I am making well under $50,000 a year," said Hannah Bethea, a second-grade teacher in Franklin County with 11 years of experience. "I was most disrespected today when I looked at my check stub; no raise!" said Paulette Jones-Levin, a Wake County high school teacher with 37 years of experience in the classroom.