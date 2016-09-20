Newsvine

NC-Gov: BUSTED! McCrory (R) Campaign Gets Caught With Planted Questions At Q&A Event

Immersed in an intense re-election campaign and besieged for a law about transgender people and restrooms, North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory answered questions last week before Charlotte's small business community. The written questions were supposedly from audience members and a newspaper.

"Anything you like. No filter here," McCrory told the event moderator at the start of the Q-and-A, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Turns out, the three questions identified as from the Observer actually came from McCrory's campaign. The newspaper knew nothing about them. The planted questions generally were favorable to the Republican incumbent and opened the door for him to criticize his opponent, Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper.

