Donald Trump asks for backers' help with debate prep survey - NY Daily News

Donald Trump is turning to his own supporters for help on how to best debate Hillary Clinton.

The clueless tycoon sent out a survey to backers Thursday in which he explains that he simply wants "to be confident that I defend the issues you care about."

"Which is why I'm asking you to take the TRUMP Debate Preparation Survey now," the email states with a link to the questionnaire.

The 30-question survey asks participants to weigh in on everything from what issues Trump should address to what insult best suits Hillary Clinton.