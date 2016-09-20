Newsvine

Donald Trump asks for backers' help with debate prep survey - NY Daily News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Sep 20, 2016 8:47 PM
Seeded on Tue Sep 20, 2016 8:47 PM
Donald Trump is turning to his own supporters for help on how to best debate Hillary Clinton.

The clueless tycoon sent out a survey to backers Thursday in which he explains that he simply wants "to be confident that I defend the issues you care about."

"Which is why I'm asking you to take the TRUMP Debate Preparation Survey now," the email states with a link to the questionnaire.

The 30-question survey asks participants to weigh in on everything from what issues Trump should address to what insult best suits Hillary Clinton.

Be sure to voice your opinion in this survey's "other" entry boxes.

https://gop.com/debate-prep-survey/

