Donald Trump denied visit to civil rights museum after campaign "bullied" staff with "special requests" - Salon.com

A civil rights museum in North Carolina rejected a request to visit from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after the businessman’s campaign was “aggressive and rude” to museum staff.

Greensboro’s WFMY first reported on The International Civil Rights Center and Museum’s decision to deny Trump’s request to visit during his campaign swing through the battleground state last week. Co-founder Earl Jones explained that the Trump campaign had demanded “special requests” that the museum could not grant, such as the facility remaining closed to the public for at least five hours to accommodate the Republican candidate.