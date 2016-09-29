Kellyanne Conway Admits That Trump Broke The Law By Flouting Trade Embargo With Cuba | Crooks and Liars

Are all of Trump's people incompetent or just plain stupid? Hard to say, but it's not often you hear a campaign manager admit publicly that her candidate flouted and broke the law by trying to do business with Fidel Castro's Cuba.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager appeared to unwittingly confirm an explosive Newsweek story on Thursday, telling ABC’s The View that a Trump company did indeed spend money in Cuba in 1998, in violation of a longstanding U.S. embargo that Trump has vociferously defended.

Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald reported on Thursday that Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts spent at least $68,000 in 1998 in Cuba, “at a time when the corporate expenditure of even a penny in the Caribbean country was prohibited without U.S. government approval.” The story notes that “with Trump’s knowledge, executives funneled the cash for the Cuba trip through an American consulting firm.” After the consultants traveled to Cuba and spent the funds, the consultants instructed Trump’s company on “how to make it appear legal by linking it after the fact to a charitable effort.”