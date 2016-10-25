I don't think there's a data point that better captures the weirdness of this presidential election cycle than the following:
According to the Federal Election Commission filings, Donald Trump's presidential campaign has spent $1.8 million on polling from June 2015 through September of this year (the most recent month for which data are available). The report also lists $3.2 million spent on hats
Donald Trump's campaign has spent more on hats than on polling - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Oct 25, 2016 7:16 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment