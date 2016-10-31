Editor-in-chief Adam Moss explained the motivation behind the image in a New York Magazine piece. The editors, he expressed, “were drawn to it, in part, for the three ways in which it could be interpreted: as Trump speaking (single word epithets being his specialty); as a description of Trump; and as a call on the election result.
Hilarious! Artist Barbara Kruger Calls Trump A Loser On The Cover Of New York Magazine | Huffington Post
