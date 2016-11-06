Judge: N.C. counties must restore voters illegally purged from rolls - CBS News

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A federal judge ordered three North Carolina counties to restore thousands of voter registrations canceled too close to Election Day after the NAACP sued over the removals.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs issued the preliminary injunction Friday after an emergency hearing earlier in the week on NAACP allegations that those counties -- and possibly others -- purged voter rolls through a process disproportionately targeting blacks.

Biggs said the three counties must restore voter registrations canceled in the 90 days preceding the election because of a federal law prohibiting blanket removals that close to Election Day. She concluded that Cumberland, Beaufort and Moore counties had gone about “systematically purging between 3,500 and 4,000 voters from registration rolls” since August.