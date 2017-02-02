Syrian-American family that voted for Trump gets deported | theGrio

Pennsylvania family is desperately trying to get their relatives back from Syria after they were detained at Philadelphia International Airport and sent back to the Middle East under the new immigration and travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump this weekend.

“I understand he wants to make America safe,” said Sarmad Assali, whose family members were all approved to join her in the United States and had green cards. “We’re all on with this. I definitely want to be in a safe place. But people need us and we need to be there for them.”