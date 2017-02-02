Trump holds 'little breakfast' to kick off Black History Month - CNNPolitics.com

"Well, this is Black History Month, so this is our little breakfast, our little get-together," Trump said, seated beside Carson and Omarosa Manigault, a former "Apprentice" contestant and now an assistant to the President. Prominent African-American leaders from groups like the NAACP or the National Urban League weren't in attendance. But Trump nonetheless hailed, in sometimes awkward terms, the black community. Trump goes back to hitting his favorite punching bag: The media "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I noticed," Trump said. "Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks and millions more black Americans that made America what it is today. Big impact. I'm proud to honor this heritage and will be honoring it more and more."

Flanked by his black lackeys this was essentially an insult to all African Americans. Trump even mentioned one famous African American who he has no knowledge of except by name. Trump has no problem finding smiling black faces to do photo-ops with him. All that was missing was a minstrel show and the whole group breaking out in a tap dance show. They have no shame.