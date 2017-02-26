Newsvine

Trump is first president to have a net negative approval rating in first month.

Two days before Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress, the poll makes clear Trump is way less popular than any of his predecessors. In fact, Trump is the first president in the history of modern political polling to have a net negative approval rating at the beginning of his first term, a sharp contrast to his predecessors that enjoyed broad support when they started their tenures. Barack Obama, for example, had a net positive rating of 34 percent in his first month, which was similar to the approval rating that George W. Bush and Bill Clinton enjoyed

So Sad!

