Gary Cohn, economic adviser, doesn't credit Trump with jobs report - Business Insider

According to Gary Cohn, the head of Trump's National Economic Council, there's no reason to credit Trump for the strong report.

During an interview with CNBC, Cohn said the report was "right exactly where it needed to be," but he also said that Trump's team wasn't the reason for the beat.

For one thing, Cohn said, the jobs that were promised by CEOs who have met with Trump haven't been created yet.

