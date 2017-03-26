Ads hailing GOP for repealing Obamacare mistakenly air | Daily Mail Online

Fans watching college and professional basketball in Republican-dominated television markets were treated to commercials congratulating the GOP and their House members for repealing Obamacare – even though the exact opposite took place on Friday. The American Action Network paid for television adverts that ran in at least four cities in which viewers are urged to phone their Republican representative in the House of Representatives and thank them for repealing the Affordable Care Act, according to Deadspin.

And some of the shmucks featured in this ad actually were amongst the hold-outs that changed their vote to a "No"

This is Priceless. Hopefully daffy don-the-con and lying ryan had a chance to view the ad.