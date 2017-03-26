Newsvine

Steve Bannon Is Cleaning House. He Posted A "S*it List" In WH War Room; And Paul Ryan Is Toast.

The GOP has a united Republican government -- and they still can’t govern. That is the takeaway from yesterday’s stunning loss, where Republicans decided to withdraw their repeal bill rather than face the humiliation of public defeat on live television.  Whose political career is going to the guillotine for this debacle? Who has Steve Bannon declared would be gone by Spring? If you said Paul Ryan, you're right.

