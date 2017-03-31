Report: Obama Admin Officials Made List Of Documents For Senate Russia Probe

Obama administration officials were so concerned about the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election that they created a list of document serial numbers to give to senior members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, NBC News reported Friday.

The network cited an unnamed Obama administration official who said that the list was created in early January. That would have been around the same time the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a partially declassified report from the intelligence community asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an influence operation to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.