This is a doozy. Although tonight was the first time I’ve seen this clip of Bill O’Reily “losing it” off air during a Fox news episode, I’ve been informed it’s been around awhile. Since it’s a disturbingly funny piece that’s looks like it’s having a new day on Twitter, I decided to go ahead and publish it here — in case there are others like me who somehow missed it during previous go-rounds, and in case those who’ve seen before are ready to see it again because it’s that good.
Bill O'Reilly's tantrum video circulates social media once again—he can't outrun it, poor baby
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Apr 4, 2017 8:25 PM
