On Tuesday, Donald Trump was booed by some members of the audience he was speaking to for the 2017 North America’s Building Trades Unions National Legislative Conference. The audience was made up of construction workers, some of whom were also holding up "Resist" signs according to Washington Post reporter Abby D. Phillip. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that that probably didn't make Donald Trump too happy.
Donald Trump Booed By Construction Workers After Telling Them How Much They Love Him. | Someecards Politics
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Apr 5, 2017 4:20 PM
