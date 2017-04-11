Sean Spicer says Hitler 'didn't use chemical weapons' - NY Daily News

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declared unequivocally that the Adolph Hitler didn't use chemical weapons during World War II on Tuesday, triggering a firestorm as people pointed out Nazis' use of gas to kill Jews and others during the Holocaust.

"We didn't use chemical weapons in WWII. We had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer declared as he attacked Russia for backing Bashar al-Assad's brutal regime in Syria.