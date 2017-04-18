Glenn Beck Countersues Tomi Lahren, Claims She Mistreated Staff, Offended Blaze Audience | Law News

Beck came back swinging in a 35-page counterclaim obtained by LawNewz.com and filed in Texas court on Monday. The countersuit states that Lahren was never fired from the network. Instead, the company says the network decided to bench her from air after a slew of bad behavior including Lahren’s mistreating of staff, and making public appearances without prior approval. In addition, Beck claims it is Lahren who is violating the terms of her employment contract with the network.

The lawsuit states that Lahren’s treatment of the floor crew during her shows was “inappropriate and unprofessional” and that she constantly complained about lighting, room temperature, editing, shooting and directing. The complaint also alleges that her “word choice on air” had to be addressed on a consistent basis because she border lined on profane. “Lahren turned down a number of advertisers on TheBlaze for unexplained reasons, limiting any chance for TheBlaze to recoup its investment into her and her show,” the paperwork states.