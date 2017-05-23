NC Senator Richard Burr Protects Trump From Russia Probe, Then His Russian Financial Ties Surface | Bluedot Daily

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr is a giant roadblock in the investigation into Donald Trump’s Russia scandal, as he is refusing to sign off on some documents and making everyone question what he may be hiding. Why won’t he just do his job?

Well, we may now know why as it’s being reported that he has investments in an oil drilling company linked to a Russian oil company, which doesn’t look good for him considering the fact that he refuses, as Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, to sign off on documents that would allow the Russian probe to continue.