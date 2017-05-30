Newsvine

RobNC

About Military Veteran, Software Engineer Articles: 0 Seeds: 252 Comments: 3245 Since: Sep 2008

As Trump Weighs Shake-Up, He Faces Recruiting Challenge - The New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by RobNC View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 8:35 PM
Discuss:

WASHINGTON — Back from overseas and confronting an unforgiving political environment, President Trump appears increasingly isolated inside the White House, according to advisers, venting frustration over the performance of his staff and openly talking about shaking it up. But as he considers casting off old aides, Mr. Trump is finding it challenging to recruit new ones.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor