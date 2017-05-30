WASHINGTON — Back from overseas and confronting an unforgiving political environment, President Trump appears increasingly isolated inside the White House, according to advisers, venting frustration over the performance of his staff and openly talking about shaking it up. But as he considers casting off old aides, Mr. Trump is finding it challenging to recruit new ones.
As Trump Weighs Shake-Up, He Faces Recruiting Challenge - The New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 8:35 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment