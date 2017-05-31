Sean Spicer just had the worst possible answer to the "Covfefe" question

Fifteen hours after Donald Trump typed the now-infamous words "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" into his Twitter account, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the incident.
"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," Spicer responded.
Wait. WHAT????
No. Let me reconsider that reaction.
WAIT. WHAT?????????
Yes, I know the fact that the president of the United States made a typo and then left it up on Twitter for more than 5 hours is not exactly the Cuban Missile Crisis. But, I argued earlier today that it was a telling window into this president's isolation and his inability or unwillingness to take direction or even advice from any of his staff.
Spicer's odd response to an obvious -- and easily dismissed -- question about it makes things even stranger. He obviously knew the question was coming. "Covfefe" was all the talk of cable news all morning.
