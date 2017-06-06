Top Law Firms Turned Down Trump: 'Won't Pay, Won't Listen' | Crooks and Liars

The story lists some of high-profile names, like Brendan Sullivan, Ted Olson, Paul Clement and Mark Filip; and Robert Giuffra.

They have told sources they have a variety of reasons for turning down the opportunity to represent Trump. Some said they didn't have the time, others said there were potential conflicts with other clients who already received subpoenas for related money-laundering.

But they were all concerned about whether Trump would accept advice and stop tweeting statements that undermine his case.

“The concerns were, ‘The guy won’t pay and he won’t listen,’” said one lawyer close to the White House who is familiar with some of the discussions between the firms and the administration, as well as deliberations within the firms themselves.

Think of all the small businesses stiffed by Donald Trump. Karma, she is here. Welcome!