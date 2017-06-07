Newsvine

RobNC

About Military Veteran, Software Engineer Articles: 0 Seeds: 256 Comments: 3304 Since: Sep 2008

Clapper: Watergate 'pales' compared to Trump Russia scandal | New York Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by RobNC View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 4:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper said Wednesday that Watergate “pales” compared to what the scandal surrounding the Trump Administration.

Clapper made the comments at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia where he criticized the President Trump’s “problematic” relationship with the Moscow.

“I am very concerned about the assault on our institutions coming from both an external source — read Russia — and an internal source, the president himself,” Clapper said.

When asked about the comparison to the Watergate scandal, Clapper replied that “Watergate pales really in my view compared to what we’re confronting now.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor