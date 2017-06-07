Clapper: Watergate 'pales' compared to Trump Russia scandal | New York Post

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper said Wednesday that Watergate “pales” compared to what the scandal surrounding the Trump Administration.

Clapper made the comments at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia where he criticized the President Trump’s “problematic” relationship with the Moscow.

“I am very concerned about the assault on our institutions coming from both an external source — read Russia — and an internal source, the president himself,” Clapper said.

When asked about the comparison to the Watergate scandal, Clapper replied that “Watergate pales really in my view compared to what we’re confronting now.”