Comey: I took it as an order when Trump told me to drop Flynn probe

Comey: I took it as a direction when Trump told me to drop Flynn investigation.

Former FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed President Donald Trump ordered him to drop the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn when they spoke in February.

In his prepared testimony, Comey recalled that, at that Oval Office meeting, the president said: "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

"I took it as a direction," Comey told the Senate hearing Thursday. "I mean, this is a president of the United States with me alone saying, 'I hope this.' I took it as, this is what he wants me to do. I didn't obey that, but that's the way I took it."