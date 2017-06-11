Claire McCaskill blasts Republicans for secret, back-door Trumpcare bill

She jumped out of the gate demanding of Hatch, "will we have a hearing on the healthcare proposal?" Which seemed to have completely confused Hatch, who had to consult with an aide about what McCaskill was talking about. After a few moments of befuddlement, Hatch reverted to form, insisting that "we've already had one," and then told McCaskill "I don't know that there's going to be another hearing, but we’ve invited you to participate and give your ideas," which was a mistake, giving her the opportunity to completely unload on him.

No, no, that’s not true, Mr. Chairman. Let me just say, I watched carefully all of the hearings that went on on the Affordable Care Act. I was not a member of this committee at the time, although I would have liked to be. Senator Grassley was the ranking member. Dozens of Republican amendments were offered and accepted in that hearing process. And when you say that you’re "inviting us"—and I heard you, Mr. Secretary, just say we’d love your support—for what? We don’t even know! We have no idea what’s being proposed. There’s a group of guys in a back room somewhere that are making these decisions. There were no hearings in the House.

I mean, listen, this is hard to take. Because, I know we made mistakes on the [Affordable Care Act], Mr. Secretary. And one of the criticisms we got over and over again that the vote was partisan. Well, you couldn’t have a more partisan exercise than what you’re engaged in right now. We’re not even going to have a hearing, on a bill that impacts one-sixth of our economy. We’re not going to have an opportunity to offer a single amendment. It is all being done with an eye to try to get it by with 50 votes and the Vice President.

I am stunned that that's what Leader McConnell would call regular order, which he sanctimoniously said would be the order of the day when the Republicans took the Senate over. We are now so far from regular order the new members don't even know what it looks like.