Meltdown! For the Fourth Time Today Trump Again Posts Juvenile Crybaby Tweets

Here's the latest from trump aka "Tweeter-Dumb" aka "The Whiner President" aka "Popular Vote Loser Trump"

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice

6:55 AM - 15 Jun 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA

7:57 AM - 15 Jun 2017

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?

3:43 PM - 15 Jun 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?

3:56 PM - 15 Jun 2017

Sounds like Trump is in an emotional downward spiral.

Who knows where this will go?