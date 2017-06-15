Meltdown! For the Fourth Time Today Trump Again Posts Juvenile Crybaby Tweets

Here's the latest from trump aka "Tweeter-Dumb" aka "The Whiner President" aka "Popular Vote Loser Trump"
They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice
You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA
Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?
Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?
Sounds like Trump is in an emotional downward spiral.
Who knows where this will go?