“He takes the action that [the Attorney General’s office] recommended and now he’s being investigated by the Department of Justice,” Sekulow complained. “He’s being investigated for taking the action that the attorney general and deputy attorney general recommended him to take by the agency who recommended the terminations!”
“You’ve now said he is being investigated after saying [he isn’t],” Wallace observed.
“No, he’s not being investigated!” Sekulow shot back.
'Oh boy this is weird': Chris Wallace shreds Trump lawyer for both confirming and denying investigation
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:27 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment