Newsvine

RobNC

About Military Veteran, Software Engineer Articles: 0 Seeds: 263 Comments: 3478 Since: Sep 2008

Comedian Randy Rainbow Goes Country To Spoof Donald Trump's Twitter Abuse | HuffPost

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by RobNC View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 7:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump has stumbled on Twitter for a while, but YouTube personality Randy Rainbow still manages to have a fresh take on the president’s social media habits.

Singing to the tune of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” Rainbow gives Trump a country beatdown over his latest Twitter controversies.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor