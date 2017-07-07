Comedian Randy Rainbow Goes Country To Spoof Donald Trump's Twitter Abuse | HuffPost

President Donald Trump has stumbled on Twitter for a while, but YouTube personality Randy Rainbow still manages to have a fresh take on the president’s social media habits.
Singing to the tune of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” Rainbow gives Trump a country beatdown over his latest Twitter controversies.
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 7:24 AM
