Trump dictated son's misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer - The Washington Post

Flying home from Germany on July 8 aboard Air Force One, Trump personally dictated a statement in which Trump Jr. said he and the Russian lawyer had “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children” when they met in June 2016, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deliberations. The statement, issued to the New York Times as it prepared a story, emphasized that the subject of the meeting was “not a campaign issue at the time.”

Oops.  It looks like Spicer and Priebus are very busy talking to the press.

Trump shot himself in the foot again.

What an idiot.

