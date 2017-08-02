Newsvine

RobNC

About Military Veteran, Software Engineer Articles: 0 Seeds: 267 Comments: 3607 Since: Sep 2008

Donald Trump's job approval drops to 33%: Quinnipiac poll

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by RobNC View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 7:47 PM
Discuss:

Per the Quinnipiac Poll, only 33% approve of how Trump is doing his job, compared to 61% who disapprove. That's down from June 29, when the poll found Trump had a 40% job approval rating, with 55% saying they disapproved.

These newest numbers are the lowest approval and highest disapproval numbers from this particular poll that Trump has received since his inauguration.

The poll also found that several negative views of the president

  • 54% said they were embarrassed to have him as president
  • 57% said they he was abusing the powers of his office
  • 60% said they believed he was above the law
  • 71% said Trump was not levelheaded
  • 62% said Trump was not honest
  • 63% said Trump did not have good leadership skills
  • 59% said he did not care about average Americans
  • 63% said he did not share their values

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor