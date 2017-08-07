New chief of staff Kelly moves quickly to tame Trump's tweets - Chicago Tribune

While Kelly isn't vetting every presidential tweet, Trump has shown a willingness to consult with his chief of staff before hitting "send" on certain missives that might cause an international uproar or lead to unwelcome distractions, according to three people familiar with the interactions. Kelly has been "offering a different way to say the same thing," one person said.

Trump has made it clear, however, that he reserves the right to ignore advice on tweets. Since joining the social media platform in 2009 he's sent over 35,000 of them. On Aug. 3, Trump lashed out at Congress for passing a bill that limited the president's power to lift sanctions on Russia. "Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!