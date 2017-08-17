Newsvine

RobNC

About Military Veteran, Software Engineer Articles: 0 Seeds: 270 Comments: 3692 Since: Sep 2008

Man Says He Joined White Supremacist March 'For The Fun' | HuffPost

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by RobNC View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 4:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Some of the marchers in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, might claim they were doing it to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue ― but at least one said he was there for the sheer joy of being offensive.

“I’m not really white power, man,” an unidentified man told filmmaker CJ Hunton video Saturday afternoon. “I just came here for the fun, I’m sorry.”

He stripped off his nazi shirt.  He would would have taken off his pants also but they were full of piss and s!t.

Sad!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor