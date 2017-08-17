Man Says He Joined White Supremacist March 'For The Fun' | HuffPost

Some of the marchers in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, might claim they were doing it to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue ― but at least one said he was there for the sheer joy of being offensive.
“I’m not really white power, man,” an unidentified man told filmmaker CJ Hunton video Saturday afternoon. “I just came here for the fun, I’m sorry.”
He stripped off his nazi shirt. He would would have taken off his pants also but they were full of piss and s!t.
Sad!