Kimmel: Fox News host Brian Kilmeade a 'phony little creep' | TheHill

Seeded by RobNC View Original Article: TheHill.com
Seeded on Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:08 PM
Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday ripped Fox News host Brian Kilmeade for referring to the late-night comedian as a member of the "Hollywood elite."

“This is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who whenever I see him kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. 

"He's such a fan ... he follows me on Twitter. He asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did. He calls my agent looking for projects. He's dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite."

Kimmel said the only reason Kilmeade isn't a member of the Hollywood elite is because "nobody will hire him to be one."

