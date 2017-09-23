Newsvine

RobNC

About Military Veteran, Software Engineer Articles: 0 Seeds: 273 Comments: 3872 Since: Sep 2008

German Magazine Cover Depicts Donald Trump Doing Nazi Salute | HuffPost

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by RobNC View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

With the main headline of “Sein Kampf” (which translates roughly to “His Struggle”), it clearly alluded to dictator Adolf Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical book Mein Kampf.

It also referenced “neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and racism” in its subheading.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor