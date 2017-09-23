German Magazine Cover Depicts Donald Trump Doing Nazi Salute | HuffPost

With the main headline of “Sein Kampf” (which translates roughly to “His Struggle”), it clearly alluded to dictator Adolf Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical book Mein Kampf.
It also referenced “neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and racism” in its subheading.
With the main headline of “Sein Kampf” (which translates roughly to “His Struggle”), it clearly alluded to dictator Adolf Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical book Mein Kampf.
It also referenced “neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and racism” in its subheading.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.